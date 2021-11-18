Obituary: Mary Freda Hardin, 82, Pensacola, Fla.

Mary Freda Hardin, 82, of Pensacola, Fla., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. She was born March 15, 1939, in Washington County to William A. Faulkner and Mary N. Faulkner. She moved from Bardstown to Pensacola in 1961.

She married James M. Hardin and together they had four sons. She was a teacher and taught at St. Johns Catholic School. She was a member of St. Stevens, Little Flower and St. Johns.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William A. Faulkner and Mary N Faulkner; her husband, James M. Hardin; one sister, Ruby O’Brien; and one brother, Theodore Faulkner.

She is survived by four sons, Tim (Katrina) Hardin of Texas, Jeff Hardin of Atlanta, Ga., Scott (Mary) Hardin of Pensacola, Fla., and Jimmy (Sherry) Hardin of Cantonment, Fla.; four sisters Bonnie Brown, Delena Mayoux, Wanda Myers and Charlene Price: one brother, W. A. Faulkner; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

The graveside service was Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at Bayview Memorial Park in Pensacola, Fla.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Little Flower Catholic Church School Fund.

The Oak Lawn Funeral Home in Pensacola, Fla., is in charge of arrangements.

