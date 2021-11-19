Obituary: Jane Cecil, 85, formerly of Bloomfield

Jane Cecil, 85, of Louisville, formerly of Bloomfield, died Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at the Christian Care Community Home in Louisville. She was born Sept. 24, 1936, in Bloomfield to the late Richard Allen and Sarah Margaret McClaskey Sowers.

JANE CECIL

She was a lifelong member of Big Spring-Bloomfield Presbyterian Church. She devoted countless hours volunteering for community events such as the Bloomfield Tobacco Festival. She was an avid amateur local historian and helped establish the Bloomfield History Room. She was a former branch librarian for the Bloomfield Branch Library. After her husband’s death, she moved to Louisville but never lost her love of her hometown where she lived most of her life.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Paul Douglas Cecil.

She is survived by one daughter, Laura (Patrick) Davison of Lexington; one son, Donald (Mary) Cecil of Louisville; three grandchildren, Mary Grace Cecil, Sarah Ellen Cecil and William Douglas Cecil; several beloved cousins and a host of dear friends.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with the Rev. Ray Mendenhall officiating. Burial is in the Big Spring Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, and after 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 22, 2021 at the funeral home.

The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Big Spring Cemetery fund, St. Michael Catholic Church, St. Matthews Area Ministries, or the donors favorite charity.

The Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

