Nelson County Jail Logs — Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021

Evan Dean Ratliff, 28, Carter, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. No bond listed. Booked at 1:09 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Hunner Shane Lindsey, 24, Cox’s Creek, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 4:37 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021.

Aimee Lynne Benson, 48, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); failure to appear. Bond total is $5,253. Booked at 11:46 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-