Obituary: Melissa Carol Auberry, 51, Shepherdsville

Melissa Carol Auberry, 51, of Shepherdsville, died Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at her home.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Helen Auberry.

She is survived by two daughters, Jessica Hicks (Travis) and Ashley Auberry; two brothers, William Hawkins (Debra) and Billy Auberry; one sister, Patricia Ann McKeehan; and five grandchildren, Kaydin Jury, Jaydin Hicks, Lorena and Damian Auberry, and Mason Hicks.

The funeral is private.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-