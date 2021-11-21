Obituary: Cletus Manson Patrick Tidwell, 64, Louisville

Cletus Manson Patrick Tidwell, 64 of Louisville, died Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Norton Hospital. He was a Catholic by faith. He attended services at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church.

CLETUS MANSON PATRICK TIDWELL

He worked 20-plus years as an aircraft mechanic for multiple airways, he also utilized his skills as a trim carpenter for more than two decades. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and taking the road less traveled. He liked curling up on the couch and watching old western movies until he fell asleep. He was an animal lover, quick to smile at the wag of a tail. He was kind and fun loving and a loyal family man. He placed family above all, and cherished every moment with his grandchildren and family.

He was preceded in death by one son, Eric Michael Tidwell; his parents, Elizabeth Louise Railey and Jack Tidwell; and two siblings Randy and Avery Hack.

He is survived by his loving daughter, Jennifer Tidwell (John McClure) of Louisville; one sister, Charlotte Elzy (Jeff) of Bloomfield;

two grandchildren, Dustin Tidwell and Dillon McClure; the mother of his children, Mary Tidwell; and many family members and friends.

The graveside service is 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at Evergreen Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at Maraman Billings Funeral Home in Shepherdsville.

The Maraman-Billings Funeral Home in Shephersville is in charge of arrangements.

-30-