Obituary: Wesley James Miles, 27, Bardstown

Wesley James Miles, 27, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. He was born July 7, 1994, in Louisville. He was employed as a wire technician with AT&T. He was an avid outdoorsman and he enjoyed hunting, fishing, cooking and reading.

WESLEY JAMES MILES

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Joseph Raymond Miles Sr., and Jimmie and Clara Hutchins.

Survivors include his fiancé, Hannah Jackson; her mother, Joellen Jackson of Bardstown; two daughters, Bradleigh Miles and Emma Miles; his parents, Joe Ray and Julie Hutchins Miles of Botland; one sister, Ashley Miles of Taylorsville; one brother, Joshua Miles of Bardstown; one niece, Evelyn Bartley; one nephew, Gavin Bartley; his grandparents, Bill and Brenda Hayden Brown of Mount Washington; his great-grandmother, Pauline Hayden of Bardstown; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with Deacon Joseph R. Dant will officiate. Burial is in St. Francis of Assisi Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at the funeral home with a 7 p.m. prayer service.

Pallbearers are Spencer Stratton, Marc Hansen, Levi Stratton, Ben Vaira, Donnie Hutchins and Joshua Miles.

Memorial donations may go to a fund for his daughters and may be made at the funeral home or online at mattinglyfuneralhome.com.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-