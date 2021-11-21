Obituary: Beverly Jill Dennison, 79, Bardstown

Beverly Jill Dennison, 79, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at Windsor Gardens. She was born April 3, 1942, in Salem. She was the retired co-owner of Papa John’s Pizza and an active member of Parkway Baptist Church.

BEVERLY JILL DENNISON

She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Dennison; her parents, Edward Oliver and Ruby Rhea Davidson Wring; and one sister, Betty JoAnn Logan.

She is survived by two sons, Kenneth Scott (Carly) Dennison of Goshen and Troy Allen Dennison of Bardstown; six grandchildren, Haylee Dennison (Spencer) Sharpe, Mikayla (Nico De Villalobos) Dennison, Jarrett Dennison, Bentley Dennison, Lawton Dennison, and Baylor Dennison; and one great-granddaughter, Beckett Sharpe.

The funeral is 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at Parkway Baptist Church with Dr. James Carroll officating with a private graveside service at Tyners Chapel Cemetery in Salem.

Visitation is 1-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at Parkway Baptist Church.

Memorial contributions may go to Parkway Baptist Church.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-