Stratton files as second Republican seeking primary nomination as Nelson Co. Jailer

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 — Bardstown resident Michael Todd Stratton, 53, filed Friday as a Republican candidate for Nelson County Jailer.

Stratton is the second Republican to file for the office of jailer. Justin Hall of New Haven filed as a candidate for jailer on the first filing day, Nov. 3, 2021.

In addition to the two Republicans, retired deputy sheriff Steven Campbell filed Nov. 12th as a Democrat seeking the office of jailer. Campbell is a Bardstown resident.

Nelson County Jailer John “Buck” Snellen has indicated he will not seek another term as jailer.

FILING DEADLINE. The deadline to file for an partisan offices on the May 2022 ballot is 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.

-30-