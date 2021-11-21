Louisville man arrested on drug charges after being stopped Saturday for speeding

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 — A Louisville man was arrested on a variety of drug-related charges Saturday afternoon after he was stopped by a Nelson County Deputy Sheriff for driving his 2012 Ford Taurus at a high rate of speed north on New Shepherdsville Road.

JERRY CARTAGE JACKSON

Jerry Cartage Jackson, 34, of Louisville, was stopped by police initially for speeding, but during the traffic stop he told the officer he did not have a valid operator’s license.

According to the arrest citation, Jackson also handed the deputy a small marijuana blunt and said nothing else was inside his vehicle. A K-9 indicated the presence of drugs in the vehicle. A search of the vehicle turned up a large sandwich bang of marijuana in Jackson’s underwear; a small bag containing hydrocodone pills; another baggie containing ecstasy; and another large sandwich bag of marijuana in the glovebox. Scales and additional sandwich bags were also located in the vehicle. In the trunk, officers found two additional scales and baggies with marijuana residue. Additionally, Jackson had a large amount of cash on his person.

Jackson was arrested and charged with trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces); possession of a controlled substance, second-degree – hallucinogen; possession of a controlled substance, first-degree (drug unspecifed); possession of drug paraphernalia; no operators license; and speeding 19 mph over limit.

He was arrested at 4:35 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

All persons arrested are presumed innocent.

-30-