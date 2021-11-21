Nelson County Jail Logs — Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021

Jerry Cartage Jackson, 34, Louisville, trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces); possession controlled substance, second-degree – hallucinogen; possession controlled substance, first-degree (drug unspecified); possession of drug paraphernalia; no operators license; speeding 19 mph over limit. No bond listed. Booked at 4:35 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Ashley Lenice Herriford, 32, Bardstown, failure to appear (2 counts); non-payment of fines. No bond listed. Booked at 4:35 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-