Obituary: Charles Thomas Walker, 87, Bloomfield

Charles Thomas Walker, 87, of Bloomfield, died Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at his home. He was born Dec. 21, 1933, in Glendale to the late Alonzo and Virginia Sinclair Walker. He was a self-employed realtor and was a member of the Old Kentucky Home Board of Realtors. He was a member of the Iroquois Presbyterian Church.

CHARLES THOMAS WALKER

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Frances Frederick; and one brother, Alonzo “Lon” Walker.

He is survived by his wife, the Rev. Joyce Lehr Walker’ three daughters, Anna (Russell Craig) Watson of Cox’s Creek, Donna Athena Walker of Bloomfield, and Deborah (David) Ensign of Prospect; one son, Charles Thomas (Andrea) Walker Jr. of Louisville; 12 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

In following his wishes, cremation was chosen with no visitation or services.

The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

-30-