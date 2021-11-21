Obituary: Dale Gaddie, 80, Taylorsville

Dale Gaddie, 80, of Taylorsville, died Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at his home.

He was the son of the late Edward and Bess Gaddie. He was a retired employee of General Electric after 37 years. He was a U.S. Army veteran and a member of Plum Creek Baptist Church. He was an avid golfer, fisherman, and a classic car enthusiast.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Pete Gaddie and Larry Gaddie.

He is survived by one sisters, Rosemary (Richard) Smith; two brothers, Donnie (Karen) Gaddie and Bruce Gaddie; two sisters-in-law, Vickie Gaddie and Barbara Gaddie; two nieces, Valerie (Dennis) Heimbach and Jennifer (Clinton) Roberts; five nephews, Chad McGinnis, Joe (Gina) McGinnis, Jason (Carla) Gaddie, Brian (Susan) Gaddie and Lance Gaddie; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville with Tex Barton officiating. Burial is in Valley Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at the funeral home.

The family requests memorial donations to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-