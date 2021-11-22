Obituary: William M. ‘Billy’ Hudson, 85, Boston

William M. “Billy” Hudson, 85, of Boston, died Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. He was born Aug.19, 1936, in Columbia and lived in Boston since childhood.

He was awarded the FFA American Farmer Award in 1957 and continued to farm and loved the land throughout his life. He enjoyed buying and selling land for himself and as a real estate broker for others. He was also an apprentice auctioneer and partner in several businesses through the years. He served the people of Nelson County as deputy sheriff and magistrate for several terms.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Judy Leathers Hudson; one daughter, Billie Jo Hudson; his parents, William H. “Bill” and Willie Hudson; and one sister, Sue Greer.

He is survived by three children, Pat Hudson of New York City, Brenda (Sidney) Hagan of Bardstown and Sam Hudson of Boston; one sister, Doris White of Bardstown; one brother, Jim Hudson of Boston; four grandchildren, William (Maddie) Hagan, Lucy (Scott) Herrmann, Alex Hagan, and George Hagan; three great-grandchildren, Brian Mark Hagan, John Lloyd Hagan, and Iris Katherine Hagan; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home with the Rev. Harry Hagan OSB officiating. Burial is in Hardin Memorial Park.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, and 9-10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Boston Community Center and to the charity of the donor’s choice.

