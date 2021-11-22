Obituary: Richard Alan Shannon, 73, Bardstown

Richard Alan Shannon, 73, of Bardstown, died Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at Landmark of Bardstown. He was born Feb. 23, 1948, in Hardin County and was a retired maintenance man.

RICHARD ALAN SHANNON

He was preceded in death by his father, James E. Shannon Sr.; his mother, Mary “Lee” Young Shannon; two sisters, Charmaine Daverede and Karen “Susie” Nutty; and two brothers, James Shannon Jr., and Patrick Shannon.

He is survived by one daughter, Sandy Shannon of Maryland; one son, Ricky Shannon of Tennessee; two sisters, Jennie Lee Ritchie of Bardstown and Mary Catherine Best of Missouri; several grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is noon Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home with the Rev. Matthew Spandler-Davidson officiating with cremation to follow. A private inurnment will take place at Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to 20Schemes.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-