Obituary: Anita Carol Nichols, 59, Lebanon Junction

Anita Carol Nichols, 59, of Lebanon Junction, died Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at Baptist Health Hardin. She was born Feb. 18, 1962, in Louisville to her parents, Calvin Eugene and Loretta Pepper Maddox. She was a member of The Driven Church in Elizabethtown where she was very active. She was also a devoted wife, mother and grandmother that loved her family.

She was preceded in death by her father; and one brother, Michael Eugene Maddox.

Survivors include her husband, Danny Nichols; two daughters, Stephanie Ponton (Daniel) and Caselyn Stooksberry; one son, Michael Scott Slaven; her mother; and two grandsons, Connor Milam and Zachary Ponton.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction with Pastor Trent Evans officiating. Burial is in the Lebanon Junction City Cemetery.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at the funeral home.

The family has requested those in attendance to please wear a mask.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction is in charge of arrangements.

