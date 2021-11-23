Obituary: Roger Dale Marksbury, 76, formerly of Bardstown

Roger Dale Marksbury, 76, of Mount Washington, died Nov. 16, 2021, at Baptist Health Louisville. He was a native of Bardstown. He was a retired employee of General Electric and a U.S. Army veteran. He enjoyed tinkering with his old cars and tractors, going to Rough River, and just relaxing with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lorraine and Birdie Marksbury.

He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Nina Lewis Marksbury; two sons, Dale (Jenny) Marksbury and Gerald (Angie) Marksbury; one brother, Reid Marksbury (Mildred); and four grandchildren, Emily Morganett (Bradley), Megan Hall (Charlie), Ashlee Marksbury and Cameron Marksbury.

The funeral was Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 at the McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home with burial in Highland Memory Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations by go to Camp Calvary, 475 Camp Calvary Lane, Mackville, KY 40040.

The McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

