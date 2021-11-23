Obituary: Roger Alexander ‘Alec’ Briney, 65, Bardstown

Roger Alexander “Alec” Briney, 65, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown. He was born in Bardstown to Edgar Leland “Bud” and Ann Marie Dickerson Briney. He was a maintenance man for many years, working for Toyotomi, Tower Automotive, Barton’s 1792 Distillery, and several others. He loved watching old westerns.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Susan Weaver; two brothers, Allen and Edgar Briney; one nephew, John Joseph Elmore; and one great-nephew, baby Isaac.

He is survived by two sisters, Kay Briney (Roy Riley) Comley and Harriet Briney (Curt) Elmore, both of Bardstown; one brother, Ron (Orline) Briney; one brother-In-law, Scott Weaver of Ohio; several nieces and nephews; and one special friend, Shelia Joy Jones.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no viewing or visitation.

The Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at the Basilica of St. Joseph’s Proto-Cathedral in Bardstown with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw officiating.

Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is in charge of arrangements.

