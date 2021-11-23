Sisters of Charity collect cash, food donations to benefit Bread for Life

Top row from left, Rose Mary Bickett, Michelle Jones, and Will Rosenbaum. Second row, Sr. Therese Arru, Sr. Mary Ninette Manning, and Beth Vetter. Members not present include Leanne Elmore, Brenda Sims, Sr. Carol McKean, Sr. Brenda Gonzales and Bill Jones. Photo submitted.

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

Community News

Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2021 — The Nazareth Food Drive — Nov. 8-19, 2021 — collected $1911 in monetary donations and 217 pounds of food for the St. Vincent de Paul Bread for Life Community Food Pantry in Bardstown.

The community’s generosity was overwhelming! The SCN community expresses its appreciation for your participation as it is much needed in our community at this time.

The goal of the St. Vincent de Paul Bread for Life Community Food Pantry is to provide free food to those in need, while working to eliminate hunger and food insecurity in Nelson County. Through Feeding America and other low cost food providers, the Food Pantry is able to increase dramatically (often ten-fold) the amount of food they can purchase. Therefore, our focus again this year was on monetary donations.

A special thank you to the Nazareth Mission Committee for sponsoring and organizing the Food Drive.

