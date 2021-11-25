Obituary: Geneva Ann Thompson, 84, Cox’s Creek

Geneva Ann Thompson, 84, of Cox’s Creek, died Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at her home. She was born Oct. 22, 1937, in Bardstown to the late Raymond Wilson and Agnes McNabb Settles. She was a retired clerk for the North Nelson Water Co. She was a member of St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church, where she was a former member of the Bereavement Committee and Altar Society.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Bert Thompson; and two infant children.

She is survived by four daughters, Theresa (Harold) Aldridge, Mona (Bill) Taylor, and Becky (Anita) Thompson, all of Cox’s Creek, and Barbara (Wendell) Thompson of Bardstown; two sons, Martin (Lisa) Thompson of Bardstown and Thomas Raymond “Ray” (Michele) Thompson of Louisville; one sister, Sharon Wathen of Bardstown; 10 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church with the Rev. Kien Nguyen officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, and 8:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with a 5 p.m. Friday prayer service.

The family requests memorial contributions go to the St. Gregory Church Cemetery Fund.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

