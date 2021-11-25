Obituary: Adolfo ‘Gar’ Garcia, 91

Adolfo “Gar” Garcia, 91, died peacefully at home Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. He was an Army Veteran he served in the Korean War. He retired as a supervisor from Blue Grass Cooperage. He was a Kentucky Colonel. He loved to golf, he enjoyed woodworking, gardening, and he rooted for UK. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family and friends. He was hard working, very generous, and a caring person who will be deeply missed.

ADOLFO “GAR” GARCIA

He was preceded in death by, his wife of 60 years, Libby; one daughter, Burma; and one great-grandson, Aidan.

He is survived by seven children, Wade Maddox, Burma Keller (Vic), Lisa Baskett (Mike), Adolfo Garcia III, Paula Stewart (Tim), Kim Graves (Andy), and Genevra Fields (Chris); 13 grandchildren, Chanon, Kelly, Julie, Heather, Amber, Dustin, AJ, Chad, Shain, Leslie, Devon, Andrew, and Megan; 22 great-grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The memorial service is 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel with Bro. Bruce Nichols officiating.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at the funeral home.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

