Washington County Beekeepers to hold social get-together Monday, Dec. 6th

STAFF REPORT

Monday, Nov. 29, 2021 — The Washington County Beekeepers will meet from 6-8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at the Las Fuentes Restaurant, 860 Bardstown Road in Springfield, next to the Five Star store. The dining room in the rear of the restaurant will be reserved for the club gathering, and attendees may order off the menu if they wish.

There is no business agenda for the meeting as it is a social get together for members, family members and anyone interested in beekeeping.

