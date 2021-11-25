Nelson County Jail Logs — Nov. 22-24, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Monday, Nov. 22, 2021

Casey Alan Damron, 34, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond listed. Booked at 10:22 a.m. Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Anthony Ryan, 44, Loretto, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $350 cash. Booked at 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, by the Nerlson County Sheriff’s Office.

Crystal Jenine Harnish, 41, Bloomfield, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 4:43 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22, 2021.

Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021

Sharon Lee Powers, 24, Louisville, criminal possession of a forged prescription; fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot). No bond listed. Booked at 4:35 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Shaun Devon Johnson, 31, Campbellsville, failure to appear (2 counts); non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond total is $1,999.72. Booked at 4:43 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Charles Lee Kyle, 55, Boston, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 6:13 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021.

Devin Blake Nalley, 23, Springfield, failure to appear. Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 9:29 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021

Adam Dale Meier, 33, Bardstown, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, more than $1,000 but less than $10,000; failure to appear. Bond total is $10,500 cash. Booked at 12:19 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Cody Lee Huston, 28, Nicholasville, contempt of court. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 11:36 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph Michael Sepulvado, 39, Bardstown, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $2,500 cash. Booked at 11:43 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-