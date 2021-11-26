Nelson County Jail Logs — Nov. 25-26, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021

Charles David Foster, 53, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear (2 counts). Bond is $57,350 cash. Booked at 10:32 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Sherry Lynn Lewis, 50, Taylorsville, failure to appear (3 counts). Bond total is $10,600 cash. Booked at 11:16 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Friday, Nov. 26, 2021

Amber Marie Elzy, 36, Bardstown, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; no insurance; improper signal; rear license not illuminated; non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $1,258 cash. Booked at 1:10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-