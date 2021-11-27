Obituary: Patricia Ann Pulliam, 68, Bardstown

Patricia Ann Pulliam, 68, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at Norton Hospital in Louisville. She was born Dec. 19, 1952, in Bardstown to the late Elihu and Mary Jane Reed Motley. She retired after 35 years of service at Flaget Memorial Hospital and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Bardstown.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Michael Motley.

She is survived by one daughter, Whitney (Jason Buckman) Pulliam of Bardstown; one son, Desmond (Donna) Pulliam of Bardstown; two stepsons, Craig Montgomery and Chaylin Montgomery, both of Bardstown; one sister, Evelyn Motley of Louisville; four brothers, Donald (Norah) Jenkins, Ernie Jenkins, David Jenkins, and Rydale (Mary) Jenkins, all of Bardstown; five grandchildren, Shianne Mason, Audrina Mason, Nevaeh Pulliam, Kenton Mason and Cameron Pulliam; and several nieces, nephews and cousins; and a special friend, Natalie Thompson of Louisville.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at First Baptist Church of Bardstown with burial in Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at the Houghlin Greenwell Funeral Home, and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at the First Baptist Church.

The Houghli-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

-30-