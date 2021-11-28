Obituary: Joseph Merrle Hutchins, 87, Lexington

Joseph Merrle Hutchins, 87, of Lexington, formerly of Hillview, died Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at Pine Meadows Healthcare in Lexington. He was retired from the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Army, Phillip Morris, and Cissell Manufacturing. He was a member of Radiant Life Church of God, where he did mission work across the country. He enjoyed bluegrass music and western movies.

JOSEPH MERRLE HUTCHINS

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Mattie Hutchins; and 12 siblings, Alfred, Leo, Gilbert, Paul, Chester, May, Pearl, Mary Jane, Jane, Theresa, Rose, and Ann.

He is survived by one daughter, Maggie Louise Hutchins-LeRoy (John); two sons, Vincent Leo Hutchins (Charlotte) and Glen McDougal; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at the Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven with cremation to follow.

Visitation is noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at the funeral home.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

