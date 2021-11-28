Obituary: Judy Kaye Gribbins, 78

Judy Kaye Gribbins, 78, died Friday, Nov. 26, 2021.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Bootie and Catherine Gribbins; and two brothers, Robert Harold Gribbins and Rodney Gribbins.

JUDY KAYE GRIBBINS

Survivors include three sons, Greg Gribbins (Barbara) of Campbellsville, Michael Gribbins (Tammy) of Loretto and Roger Gribbins (Michelle) of Bardstown; three sisters, Janet Faye Horton and Helen Lois Spalding, both of Lebanon and Laverne Gribbins Allen of Barbourville; two brothers, Jack Arnold Gribbins of Mansville and William Lee Gribbins of Lebanon; seven grandchildren; one stepgrandchild; eight great-grandchildren; and a host of other friends and relatives.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at the Grace Baptist Church in Lebanon with Bro. Clellan Hayes officiating. Burial is in the Old Liberty Cemetery.

Visitation is 5:30-8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, and 8-10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at the Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home in Lebanon and after 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at the Grace Baptist Church in Lebanon.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Pallbearers are Seth Gribbins, Chad Gribbins, Jude Gribbins, Trevor McMahan, Scotty Horton, Wayne Horton, James Rodney Spalding.

The Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements.

-30-