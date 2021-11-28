Obituary: John Richard Wiser, 64

John Richard Wiser, 64, died Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, after an illness.

JOHN RICHARD WISER

He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Barbara Joyce Richards, Gerri Lynn Wiser and Brittany Wiser.

He is survived by two daughters, Staci Wiser-Hafley of Gravel Switch and Heather Wiser of Lebanon; one son, Shane Wiser of Lebanon; two sisters, Corrine Mattingly of Springfield and Katherine Denise Wiser of Campbellsville; three brothers, Donald Wayne Wiser, Michael Todd Wiser of Lebanon, and Jamie Vittitow of Bardstown; and a host of other friends and relatives.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at the Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home in Lebanon with Bro. Clellan Hays officiating. Burial is in the Old Liberty Cemetery.

Visitation is noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at the funeral home.

The Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements.

