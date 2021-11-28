Nelson County Jail Logs — Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021

Donna May Johnson, 42, New Haven, failure to appear. Bond is $250 cash. Booked at 1:10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Alex Nelson Keeling, 31, Bardstown, public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession controlled substance, first-degree (heroin); possession of drug paraphernalia. Booked at 2:23 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jaylin Marquise Conner, 27, Bardstown, trafficking controlled substance, first-degree (less than 10 drug units of an unspecified Schedule 1 and 2 drug); fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot); probation violation (for felony offense); tampering with physical evidence; operating on a suspended or revoked operators license; failure to or improper signal; persistent felony offender, first-degree. Bond total is $25,000 cash, $5,000 surety. Booked at 7:06 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Trevor Shane Ballard, 34, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond total is $25,000 cash. Booked at 10:23 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-