Obituary: Thomas Albert Shakarian, 65, Bardstown

Thomas Albert Shakarian, 65, of Bardstown, died Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born Aug. 2, 1956, in Newark, N.J., to Albert Joseph and Josephine Barbara Gogal Shakarian. He was a retired engineer for Ford Motor Company and worked in several different states for Ford.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Josephine Barbara Gogal Shakarian; one daughter, Abigail Shakarian; and one stepdaughter, Chantelle Shakarian.

He is survived by his wife, Lori Wood Shakarian; one son, Jeffrey (Presely) Shakarian of Charlestown, Ind.; one stepson, Timothy Duffey of Bardstown; his father, Albert Joseph Shakarian of New Jersey; one sister, Barbara DeLeo of New Jersey; one brother, Albert J. Sharkarian Jr. of Virginia; and two grandchildren, Maylla Shakarian and Mason Duffey.

A non-ceremonial cremation was his wish with a memorial service to be held at a later date.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-