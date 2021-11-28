Obituary: Harvie Lewis Jr. , 87, formerly of Chaplin

Harvie Lewis Jr. , 87, of Mount Washington, formerly of Chaplin, died Nov. 19, 2021. He was a native of Chaplin, owner of Lewis Tile Service, and a member of Victory Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 66 years, Elizabeth Lewis; his parents Harvie Sr. and Frances Lewis; and three brothers, Raphael Lewis, Vance Lewis and Leroy Lewis.

He is survived by one daughter, Susan Richardson (Billy) ; two sons, Donnie Lewis (Sherri) and Wayne Lewis (Tracy); one brother, Roger Lewis (Darlene) ; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The funeral was noon Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at the Schmid Funeral Home in Mount Washington with burial in the Mount Washington Cemetery.

