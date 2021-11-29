Obituary: Mary Jane Lindsey Taylor, 71, Fredericktown

Mary Jane Lindsey Taylor, 71, of Cane Run Rd., Fredericktown, died at 8:01 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021 at Flaget Memorial Hospital in Bardstown.

She is survived by one son, Steve (Jennifer) Taylor of Fredericktown; one sister, Sharon (Keith) Blandford of Louisville; two brothers, Danny (Pam) Lindsey and David Lindsey, both of Bardstown; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Fredericktown with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, and 7-9:15 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at the Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield with a 7 p.m. Tuesday prayer service at the funeral home.

The family has requested that face masks and social distancing be observed both at the funeral home and the church.

The Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.

