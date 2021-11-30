Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, Nov. 29, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Monday, Nov. 29, 2021

Wesley Ryan Moore, 33, Winchester, failure to appear. Bond is $6,622 cash. Bookked at 1:06 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Phillip Aaron Smallwood, 40, Cecilia, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot); resisting arrest; possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond listed. Booked at 4:04 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, by the LaRue County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-