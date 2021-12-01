Obituary: Robert Lee Berry, 72, Bardsdtown

Robert Lee Berry, 72, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2021, at his home. He was born April 20, 1949, in Fairfield to the late Garland and Gladys Bunch Berry. He was an employee of Think Packaging and was a hard worker.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Mary Case; and three brothers, Burlemuel “Buddy” Berry, Tommy Berry, and Charles “Bert” Berry.

He is survived by one daughter, Kim White of Taylorsville; two sons, Robbie (Tammy) Berry and Jamie Berry, both of Taylorsville; one sister, Jean (Roy) Coulter of Bloomfield; one brother, John (Margaret) Berry of Willisburg; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

In following hid wishes, cremation was chosen by the family with no public visitation or services.

The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield in charge of arrangements.

