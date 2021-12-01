Obituary: James Randall ‘Jimmie’ Grigsby, 87, Mooresville

James Randall “Jimmie” Grigsby, 87, of the Mooresville Community of Washington County, died at 7:27 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at the Hosparus Inpatient Care Center in Louisville. He was a native of Washington County born Sept. 23, 1934, to the late Randall and Lettie Cheatham Grigsby.

JAMES RANDALL “JIMMIE” GRIGSBY

He was a member of the Mount Zion United Methodist Church where he served as the song leader for 60 years. He was a retired employee of the General Electric Company of Louisville.

He was preceded in death by one sister, Mildred Weller (Nov. 5, 2015).

Survivors include his wife, Dianna Wohner Grigsby; two sons, Tim Grigsby (Ann) of Springfield and Craig Grigsby (David McGraw) of Bardstown; two grandchildren, Palmer Grigsby (Shawnee) of Wilmington, N.C. and Kaleb Grigsby-McGraw of Bardstown; and one brother-in-law, Bill Weller of Louisville.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at the Carey & Son Funeral Home in Springfield with the Rev. Jeff Shouse, pastor of the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, officiating assisted by Rev. the Tobe Yankey, pastor of the New Hope Baptist Church. Burial is in Mount Zion Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at the Carey & Son Funeral Home.

Serving as pallbearers will be Tim Grigsby, Craig Grigsby, Palmer Grigsby, David McGraw, Bill Weller and Jimmie Bodine.

The Carey & Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-