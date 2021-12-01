Obituary: Barbara JoAnn Fenwick Greene, 84, Bardstown

Barbara JoAnn Fenwick Greene, 84, of Bardstown, died Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at her home. She was born March 27, 1937, in Springfield. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend to many. She enjoyed WWE Wrestling, the Kentucky Derby, and was a proud patriot.

BARBARA JOANN FENWICK GREENE

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Otto Greene; one daughter, Angela Lee Higdon; one sister, Nancy Marchese; one brother, Donald Fenwick; and one granddaughter, Jessica Smith.

She is survived by six children, Gary Lewis, Katrina Ramirez, Deborah Hager, Anita Ponds, Rhonda Taylor, and Gregory Lewis; six siblings, Robert Fenwick, James Howard Fenwick, Carolyn Carrico, Freddy Fenwick, Janice Mauga, and Larry Fenwick; 21 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The memorial service is noon Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home with a private burial at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central in Redcliff.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to noon Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-