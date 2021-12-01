Bardstown Middle School SBDM hires Matthew Bartley as new principal

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

Education News

Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, — Matthew Bartley has been selected as next principal of Bardstown Middle School. The school’s Site-Based Decision Making Council unanimously voted to hire Bartley as principal at their special-called Nov. 29, 2021 meeting at the Bardstown Middle School Media Center.

MATTHEW BARTLEY

“Mr. Bartley has grown as a leader at BMS and across the entire district in many ways over the years,” said Dr. Ryan Clark, superintendent of Bardstown City Schools. “ He has proven his commitment to serve our students and families and I am confident that he will be an exceptional principal for BMS.”

Bartley, a Bardstown City School alumnus, is currently serving his first year as an assistant principal of Bardstown Middle School. He brings more than 10 years of teaching experience to his new role as BMS principal. For the past eight years, Bartley has been a math and science teacher at Bardstown Middle School. Prior to his position at Bardstown, Bartley taught seventh-grade math for two years at Hebron Middle School in Bullitt County.

During his tenure at Bardstown Middle School, he has served in a variety of leadership roles. For four years, he served as a teacher representative on the Site-Based Decision Making Council as well as the school leadership team. Additionally, he has aided in numerous district initiatives by serving on the school safety, strategic planning, budget, professional development and culture committees.

“It is an honor to accept the position of principal at Bardstown Middle School and I am humbled to follow in the footsteps of a long line of great leaders at this school,” he said. “Assured by the support of our amazing faculty, students and families, and district leadership, I am confident that we will continue to do great things at BMS in the Bardstown tradition of excellence.”

Bartley holds a Bachelor of Arts in psychology from the University of Louisville, a Master of Arts in education from the University of Louisville and an educational specialist degree in school administration from Asbury University.

Bartley replaces BMS Principal Melissa Taylor, who is retiring after serving as BMS principal for four years. He will take over as principal on Jan. 1, 2022.

-30-