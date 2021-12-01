Deputy PVA files as a candidate for PVA, two file for magistrate in Districts 1 and 5

Former Bloomfield Police Chief Kenny Downs completes his filing as a candidate for District 5 magistrate Wednesday afternoon in the Nelson County Clerk’s office.

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021 — Nelson County Property Valuation Administrator Barbara Tichenor announced Tuesday she was retiring as PVA and was endorsing one of her deputy PVAs, Tracey Bonzo, as the next Nelson County PVA.

Bonzo, 50, a resident of Shumate Lane, filed her candidacy paperwork Wednesday morning as a Democratic candidate for PVA.

The elected PVA position is one of the few state elected positions that have a prerequisite. Before someone can become a candidate for PVA, they must pass a state examination to quality to serve as PVA.

So far, Bonzo is the only candidate who has filed for the PVA office.

MAGISTRATE DISTRICT 5. Former Bloomfield Police Chief Kenny Downs filed Wednesday afternoon as a Democratic candidate for magistrate representing Nelson County’s 5th magisterial district.

Downs, 67, is the first Democrat to file for the seat being vacated by current Magistrate Eric Shelburne. Shelburne is a candidate seeking the Democratic nomination for Nelson County judge executive. Jon Snow filed last month as a Republican candidate for 5th District magisrate.

MAGISTRATE DISTRICT 1. Magistrate Keith Metcalfe filed as a candidate to keep his seat as District 1 magistrate. Metcalfe, 65, a Nat Rogers Road resident, was first elected 1st District magistrate in 2010.

FILING DEADLINE. The deadline to file as a candidate for the May primary ballot is 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, 2021.

-30-