Nelson County Jail Logs — Nov. 30-Dec. 1, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021

Teo Jermaine Elzy, 42, Louisville, failure to appear. Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 11:14 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

John Thomas Bradshaw, 34, Louisville, theft of mail matter; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others under $500; criminal possession of a forged instrument,, second-degree; persistent felony offender, second-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 11:27 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Charles Eugene Clark, 41, New Haven, intimidating a participant in the legal process; assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. Bond is $5,000 surety. Booked at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, by the New Haven Police Department.

Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

James Marvin Coulter, 47, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; failure to appear; no insurance; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle; criminal trespassing, third-degree; criminal mischief, first-degree; wanton endangerment, first-degree, police officer; fleeing or evading police, first-degree (motor vehicle); fleeing or evading police, first-degree (on foot); resisting arrest; assault, third-degree, police or probation officer; speeding 26 mph over more over speed limit; license plate not legible; careless driving; reckless driving; improper passing; failure to or improper signal; disregarding stop sign; no operators license; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond total is $22,500 cash. Booked at 4:17 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Joshua Reshaun Downs, 40, Bardstown, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (opiates). No bond listed. Booked at 10:49 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Chad Michael Gregory, 41, Springfield, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $50,000 cash. Booked at 12:47 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher Jorden Price, 20, Louisville, theft by unlawful taking or disposition – auto. No bond listed. Booked at 1:10 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

