Obituary: Edward Allen Dixon, 60, Louisville

Edward Allen Dixon, 60, of Louisville, died Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at his home. He was the son of the late Homer Allen Dixon and his mother Mary Wilson Dixon Law. He was born Jan. 26, 1961 in Elizabethtown. He was a member of Corinth Baptist Church in Louisville. He also enjoyed cooking and gardening. He worked as a cook for a nursing home.

He was preceded in death by his father, Homer Allen Dixon.

He leaves to cherish his memory one son, Alex Dixon of Lexington; his mother, Mary Wilson Dixon-Law of Elizabethtown; one sister, Patricia Dixon of Louisville;

two grandchildren, Madison Crump and Maddox Dixon; one aunt, Ada Wilson Babour of Buffalo; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel, with the Rev. William Curle officiating. Burial is in the Buffalo Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at the funeral home.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

-30-