Obituary: Ivan Gene Taylor, 86, Taylorsville

Ivan Gene Taylor, 86, of Taylorsville, died Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at his home. He was born Dec. 10, 1934, in Anderson County to the late Roy and Stattie Merle Taylor. He was a retired employee of Conagra and he enjoyed fishing, hunting and playing cards.

IVAN GENE TAYLOR

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Barbara Hilbert Taylor; one sister, Carletta Jewell; one brother, Tom Taylor; one son-in-law, Paul Douglas Herth; and one grandson, Matthew Ivan Herth.

He is survived by his wife, Cherry Taylor; two daughters, Debbie (Dave) Wilson of Crestwood and Joyce Herth of Mount Washington; three stepchildren, Donnie O’Connor of Louisville, Kelly Goad of Taylorsville and Sandy Goad of Bowling Green; one brother, Douglas (Jackie) Taylor of Bloomfield; one sister-in-law, Odean Taylor of Louisville; six grandsons, Aaron (Hanna) Wilson, Tyler (Cameron) Wilson, Jared Wilson, Austin Wilson, Daniel (Aleah) Herth, and Adam (Lauren) Herth;; six great-grandchildren, Lila Wilson, Grey Wilson, Clementine Wilson, Rowan Wilson, Silas Wilson, Ezra Herth and baby brother due in May; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is noon Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville with burial in Highland Memory Gardens.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, and 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the funeral home.

The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

