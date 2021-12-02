Obituary: Donald Lee Collins, 63, Bloomfield

Donald Lee Collins, 63, of Bloomfield, died Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He was born Sept. 20, 1958, in Louisville. He worked for Tower Automotive and was a self-employed farmer.

He was baptized at Cox’s Creek Baptist Church. He loved his family and the outdoors.

DONALD LEE COLLINS

He was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore and Frances Collins; and one brother, Bobby Lynn Collins.

He is survived by his wife, Becky Collins; four children, Scarlett Collins, Autumn Collins, John Lee Collins, and Becca Collins, all of Bloomfield; one sister, Gerry Roby (Joe) of Bloomfield; one brother, Teddy Collins of Bardstown; several nieces and nephews; several great-nieces and great-nephews; and two great-great-nieces.

The memorial service is noon Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home with family members will speak and read about Donald Lee. Burial is at a later date in St. Dominic’s Cemetery.

Visitation is 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may go to Kentucky Epilepsy Foundation.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-