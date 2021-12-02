Obituary: Valencia ‘Val’ Braun, 87, of Nazareth

Valencia “Val” Braun, 87, of Nazareth, formerly of New Jersey, died Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at Baptist Health Hardin Hospital. She was born April 11, 1934, in New Jersey. She was a member of Bardstown Garden Club, and a part of the Nazareth Village Community. She was a loving mother and grandmother.

VALENCIA “VAL” BRAUN

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert E. Marzarella; and second husband, William F. Braun Jr.

She is survived by one daughter, Wendy A. Sweeney; and three grandchildren, Lauren M. Sweeney, Stacey N. Sweeney, and Eric R. Sweeney.

The memorial service is 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Visitation is 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Nelson County.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-