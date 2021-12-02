Obituary: Carla Zoe Ingram, 59, Chaplin

Carla Zoe Ingram, 59, of Chaplin, died Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at her home. She was born Dec. 9, 1961, in Louisville to Belwood and Mary Lewis Ingram. She was a former medical assistant and X-ray technician for Dr. Hendren and Dr. Lockett. She was a member of Wakefield Baptist Church. She enjoyed embroidering and loved her special pet, Roscoe.

She was preceded in death by her father, Belwood Ingram.

She is survived by her mother, Mary Lewis Ingram; one sister, Gail (Gary) Waldridge of Chaplin; one niece, Carrie (Jacob) Cecil of Chaplin; one nephew, Daniel Waldridge of Chaplin; and a special friend, Paul Sims of Chaplin.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with Bro. Everett G. Hood officiating. Burial is in Big Spring Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Friends of Spencer County Animal Shelter.

The family requests that all visitors wear a mask to services.

The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

