Obituary: Bluford Chesser Jr., 72, Mount Washington

Bluford Chesser Jr., 72, of Mount Washington, died Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at Norton Hospital in Louisville. He was born March 26, 1949, in Taylorsville to the late Bluford and Clackie Mae Lewis Chesser Sr. He was a retired floor manager for Independent Container and he enjoyed truck pulls, tractor pulls and car shows.

BLUFORD CHESSER

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Stella Chesser, Nettie Reynolds and Mable McAllister; and three brothers, Ancil Chesser, James Chessser and Walter Chesser.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Chesser; two sons, Troy Lee Chesser and Lee (Deborah) Chesser, both of Mouny Washington; onr sister-in-law, Joann (Chris) Perkins of Louisville; three grandchildren, Alexis Chesser, Landon Chesser and Skylar Hopkins; several nieces and nephews including Brooke and Timberly.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville with Bro. Jonathan Fugate officiating. Burial is in Valley Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at the funeral home.

The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home of Taylorsville is in charge of arrangements.

-30-