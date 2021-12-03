Obituary: Dula Mae Monroe, 95, Chaplin

Dula Mae Monroe, 95, of Chaplin, died Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at her home. She was born Oct. 11, 1926, in Washington County to the late Charles and Pearlie Lewis Chesser. She was a former employee of Enroe Shirt Co., Cowden’s in Springfield and Caritas Healthcare. She was a homemaker and a member of Willisburg Church of God of Prophecy.

DULA MAE MONROE

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Monroe; and 11 siblings, Ophia, Pauline, Ethel, Hobert, Delbert, Cleo, Ancil, Marvin, Rollin, Charles Vernon and Omer Chesser.

She is survived by two daughters, Hilda Burkhead of Louisville and Donna (Corky) Ball of Chaplin; three sons, Darrell (Barbara) Monroe, Roger (Gaye) Monroe, both of Chaplin, and Kenny (Donna Sheryl) Monroe of Cox’s Creek; one sister, Loraine Griffin of Chaplin; six grandchildren, Wesley Monroe, Chalisa Hagan, Chad Monroe, Kristal Monroe, Daniela Zeidler and Megan Lutz; 10 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at the Willisburg Church of God of Prophecy with Bro. Mike Willingham and Bro. Keith Creech officiating. Burial is in Highview Cemetery at Chaplin.

Visitation is 6-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at the church.

The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

-30-