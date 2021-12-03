Obituary: John Leslie Greenwell Jr., 91, Bardstown

John Leslie Greenwell Jr., 91, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. He was born June 14, 1930, in Louisville to the late John L. Sr. and Elizabeth Murphy Greenwell. He was a retired model maker for General Electric. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran. He loved being outdoors, fishing, hunting, woodworking, was a master gardener and loved to cook. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Inn addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Mary Ann Gartland; two sisters, Rose Greenwell and Betty Ballard; one brother, Joe Greenwell; and one grandson, Stan Greenwell.

He is survived by one daughter, Dr. Leslie (John) Malueg of North Carolina; three sons, Mark (Carlene) Greenwell, Greg (Jackie) Greenwell and Jeff Greenwell, all of Bardstown; one sister, Mary Ann Coomes of Florida; one brother, Bill (Sarah) Greenwell of Lebanon; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren..

The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with burial in St. Joseph Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, and 8:30-11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home with evening prayers on Sunday.

The family request that contributions be made to the American Heart Association.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

