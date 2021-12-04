Nelson County Jail Logs — Dec. 3-4, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Friday, Dec. 3, 2021

Derek Matthew Crowe, 26, Chaplin, probation violation (for felony offense); failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $570 cash. Booked at 2:56 a.m. Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, by Probation & Parole.

Kevin Charles Norton, 25, Bardtown, probation violation (for felony offense) (2 counts); failure to appear; speeding 26 mph or more over limit; reckless driving; fleeing or evading police, first-degree (motor vehicle); fleeing or evading police, first-degree (on foot); criminal mischief, first-degree; resisting arrest; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); burglary, first-degree; terroristic threatening, third-degree; intimidating a participant in the legal process. Bond total is $50,185 cash. Booked at 5:01 a.m. Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

James Dylan Milburn, 25, Springfield, murder; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; no insurance; reckless driving. Bond is $250,000. Booked at 12:24 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph Anthony Lyvers, 39, Bardstown, receiving stolen property, $1,000 to less than $10,000; theft of mail matter; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation. No bond listed. Booked at 3:54 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

William Raffo Culver, 56, Bloomfield, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (4 or more grams cocaine); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to wear seat belts. No bond listed. Booked at 4:33 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Joseph Dale Murphy, 34, Shepherdsville, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond listed. Booked at 5:55 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, 2021.

Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021

Kathy Lynn Bartley, 42, New Haven, failure to appear. Bond is $250 cash. Booked at 12:52 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-