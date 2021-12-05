Nelson County Jail Logs — Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 By admin

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021

Daevohn Shakur Ellery, 26, Springfield, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines; failure to appear. Bond total is $450 cash. Booked at 2:56 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Jared Harley Sparkman, 24, Bardstown, unlawful imprisonment, second-degree; assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) no visible injury. No bond listed. Booked at 7:09 a.m. by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Megan Elizabeth Beard, 28, Elizabethtown, theft my unlawful taking or disposition, all others; burglery, third-degree. Bond is $5,250. Booked at 5:48 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Keiandris Lashaye Wahley, 39, Louisville, burglary, first-degree; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; possession of a defaced firearm. No bond listed. Booked at 9:27 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Belinda Gail Johnson, 50, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alchol/drugs/etc. No bond listed. Booked at 10:44 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-