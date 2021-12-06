Obituary: Kimberly Ann Beaty, 44, Bardstown
Kimberly Ann Beaty, 44, of Bardstown, died Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at her home. She was born Oct. 21, 1977, in Louisville to Edward and Linda Brown Beaty. She was a homemaker who loved her children and grandchildren. She loved playing bingo and was a great mom and friend.
She is survived by husband, William “Bill” Shelton; three daughters, Brianna Pursley, Alexis Pursley, and Kaela (Anthony) Campbell, all of Bardstown; three sons, Trevor Allen (Katilyn Maupin) Beaty and Jacob (Abigail) Shelton, both of Springfield, and Justin (Savannah Harrison) Shelton of Bardstown; her parents, Edward and Linda Beaty of Shepherdsville; one sister, Pam (Michael) Davis of Chaplin; two special nieces, Courtney Davis and Cassidy Davis; and eight grandchildren, Kaiden Allen Beaty, Jase Shelton, Annie Shelton, Zoey Campbell, Mason Campbell, Skyla Campbell, Jordan Fugate and Rayray Shelton.
The funeral is 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Bro. Chad Goodlett officiating. Burial is in Holy Trinity Church Cemetery.
Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, and after 9 a.m. Wednesday,, Dec. 8, 2021, at the funeral home.
The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
