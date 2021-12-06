Nelson County Jail Logs — Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021

Robin Michelle Wilson, 41, Clay City, public intoxication, controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of an open alcohol beverage in a motor vehicle. No bond listed. Booked at 11:08 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Dale Davidson, 59, Clay City, public intoxication, controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond listed. Booked at 11:10 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-